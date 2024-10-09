First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 245,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMB. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 154,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 203,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 234,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $20.08.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

