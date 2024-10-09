Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,671,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,564,000 after purchasing an additional 166,252 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 245,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,342 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 230,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after acquiring an additional 68,524 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.86 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a market cap of $763.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day moving average is $54.48.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

