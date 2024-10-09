Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after acquiring an additional 480,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after buying an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $8,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.67.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

