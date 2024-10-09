Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:WINN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 303,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,174,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,225 shares during the period.

Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA WINN opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $448.23 million, a P/E ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $26.41.

About Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF

The Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (WINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that have above-average prospects for long-term growth. Securities are selected using a proprietary combination of bottom-up, fundamental research and systematic portfolio construction.

