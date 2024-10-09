Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMEE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 116,830 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 823,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMEE opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.