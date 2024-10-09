Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $386.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.89. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

