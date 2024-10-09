Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 838,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $124.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $408,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,784.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerald R. Shrader sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $408,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,784.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,534 shares of company stock valued at $26,815,021 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $158.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $159.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

