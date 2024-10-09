Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after acquiring an additional 57,980 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.70.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

