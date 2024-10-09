Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $39.83 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $40.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $629.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

