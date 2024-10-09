Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 77,872 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,872 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,286,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,966,000 after buying an additional 688,987 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COPX opened at $45.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.