Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 40,832 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,099,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,127,000 after buying an additional 212,449 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,625,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,042,000 after acquiring an additional 248,393 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,941,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,842,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,428,000 after purchasing an additional 115,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.89 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $48.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.