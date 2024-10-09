Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 98,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $194.96 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $143.49 and a 12-month high of $197.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

