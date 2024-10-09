Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 6,079 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 80.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on JXN. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $97.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $98.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.40%.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In related news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

