Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 108,328 First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 108,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 311.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104,028 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 288,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $19.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

