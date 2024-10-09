Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Stake Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 151,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,548 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAPR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 3.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS KAPR opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

