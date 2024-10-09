Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 49,244 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,244 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 0.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.2% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 0.6 %

POCT opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $634.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

