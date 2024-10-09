Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 325.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 395,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 302,492 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,757,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 892,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,699 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 400.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 201,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 161,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after acquiring an additional 158,170 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

