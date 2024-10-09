Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cohen & Steers as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 389,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

CNS opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $97.57.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 91.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365 in the last ninety days. 47.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

