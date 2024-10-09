Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 12,338 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,873,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 377,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,229,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 237,542 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 28,264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The stock has a market cap of $538.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

