Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,515 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 136.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 321,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

IAPR opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.32. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.55.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

