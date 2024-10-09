Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 2,835 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.1 %

IR stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.44 and a 200 day moving average of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $101.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.