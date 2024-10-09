Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 47,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the first quarter worth $5,716,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth $111,222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Brookfield by 1,022.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after purchasing an additional 248,506 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Brookfield by 12.8% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 259,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $54.29.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

