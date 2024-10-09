Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Purchased by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for 1.6% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,182,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average is $11.78.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.