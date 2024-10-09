Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $385.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.53. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

