StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 437.1% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 82,200.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $37.48 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $70.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

