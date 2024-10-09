StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after acquiring an additional 709,113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,575,000 after acquiring an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $96.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $65.53 and a one year high of $97.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day moving average is $89.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.