Parkside Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 561,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,148,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

