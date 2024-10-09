StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stake in PGIM Jennison Better Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PJBF)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM Jennison Better Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PJBF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. PGIM Jennison Better Future ETF makes up about 2.6% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of PGIM Jennison Better Future ETF worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
PGIM Jennison Better Future ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA PJBF opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 million, a P/E ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.38. PGIM Jennison Better Future ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $64.36.
About PGIM Jennison Better Future ETF
