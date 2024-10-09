StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:INMU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 8.07% of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF by 1,508.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000.

Get BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA INMU opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.73. BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $24.17.

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Municipal Bond 1-15Yr index. The BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to maximize tax-free current income. INMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.