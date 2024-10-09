StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in DraftKings by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,759 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,048.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,819 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 1,261.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,612,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,545,000 after buying an additional 1,493,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth about $39,306,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $37.50 on Wednesday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DraftKings from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $26,544,290.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,581.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,195,301 shares of company stock worth $45,355,362. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

