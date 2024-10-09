St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.4% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,836,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 266,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,042,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $21.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

