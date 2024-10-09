Parkside Advisors LLC Has $17.80 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after buying an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,532,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,328,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,071,000 after purchasing an additional 881,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VEA opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.