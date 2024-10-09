StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 925 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $60.27 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

