iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 431.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 217,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 176,747 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 333,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

