Parkside Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESML. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

