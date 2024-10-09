StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Sells 704 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 166.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $122.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.75. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

