SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

SPLG stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $67.58.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

