Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Parkside Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 5.9% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $24,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,157,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,826,000 after acquiring an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,055,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,512,000 after acquiring an additional 79,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,996,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,841,000 after acquiring an additional 143,135 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,804,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,501,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average of $45.82. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $47.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

