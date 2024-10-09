iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 17.2% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $72,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $313.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $314.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

