iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $84.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

