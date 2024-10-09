StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 21,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 377,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $489.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $470.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

