St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,674 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $92.52 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $168.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Profile



The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

