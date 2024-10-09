Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 441 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.1% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.32. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $126.33. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

