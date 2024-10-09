Parkside Advisors LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 406,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,719,000 after buying an additional 23,202 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,731,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,800,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.94. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $238.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.