Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.0% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after buying an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $179.94. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

