StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 20,036 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,036 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,238,000 after buying an additional 759,583 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 39,986 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,251 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 333,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,695 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

SPLG stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

