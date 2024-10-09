Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.46 and last traded at $183.19. 4,047,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,404,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.16.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

