Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $61.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 322.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

