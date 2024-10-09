Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $45.33. 22,652,318 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 82,092,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.40 price target (down from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Super Micro Computer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 10.4% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 42.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

