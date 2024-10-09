Desjardins Upgrades Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) to “Moderate Buy”

Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNQ. Wolfe Research started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,320.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 259,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,013,000 after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 23,340,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,146,000 after purchasing an additional 250,256 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.